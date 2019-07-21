Narendra Modi condoles death of ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg

national

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former BJP Delhi president Mange Ram Garg. The 82-year-old BJP leader passed away at 7.30 am at a private hospital in New Delhi

Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Zn1MNGx8Wi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Leaders like Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji are assets for any party. They work selflessly at the grassroots and touch the lives of several people through various community service initiatives. The good work Garg Ji did would continue to be remembered for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2019

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Leaders like Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji are assets for any party. They work selflessly at the grassroots and touch the lives of several people through various community service initiatives. The good work Garg Ji did would continue to be remembered for years."

The late, Garg had joined BJP in 1958 and held several posts in the Delhi chapter of the party including its state president back in 1977. A former MLA, Garg was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP working president J P Nadda also condoled the death of Garg.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi was among the few politicians who paid their homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on July 20, 2019. While paying tribute to Sheila Dixit, Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti.

