Narendra Modi condoles death of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

Tran Dai Quang died on Friday at the age of 61 after a prolonged and serious illness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.



"Deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Party, nation and people of Vietnam and to the family of ... Tran Dai Quang," Modi tweeted.





We have fond memories of his great friendship for India and his successful state visit in March this year. pic.twitter.com/m6IHEuXPvb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2018

"We have fond memories of his great friendship for India and his successful state visit in March this year," he said.



Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang died Friday at age 61 after a prolonged and serious illness, state media reported. He passed away from a "serious illness despite devoted treatment by professors and doctors" both in Vietnam and abroad, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

His last public appearance was just two days ago, at a meeting with visiting Chinese politicians and foreign dignitaries in Hanoi. Quang, a member of the Politburo, had a reputation as tough and influential in the inner circles of the communist party, though often appeared uncomfortable in the public eye and lacked the charisma of some of his peers in the upper echelons of the party.

