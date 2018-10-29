Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Indonesian plane crash

national

The Lion Air Boeing passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after the take-off

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in the Indonesian plane which crashed with 189 people on aboard on Monday.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the plane crash in Indonesia. May the Almighty give them strength and courage in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Lion Air Boeing passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after the take-off. Authorities say they have found no survivor.

An Indian pilot was the Captain of this ill-fated aircraft. Delhi-based pilot Bhavye Suneja was killed by the ill-fated Indonesian plane he was flying crashed into the Java sea, shortly after taking off.

Based out of Mayur Vihar, Suneja had studied at Ahlcon public school till 2005. According to his LinkedIn profile, he received his pilot's licence from Bel Air International in 2009.

The Lion Air plane flight JT610 en-route to Pangkalpinang crashed with 188 passengers and crew near Kerawang, 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

"Our deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the Lion Air Plane crash, off the coast of Jakarta today. Most unfortunate that Indian Pilot Bhavye Suneja who was flying JT610 also lost his life... Embassy is in touch with Crisis Center and coordinating for all assistance," Indian Embassy in Jakarta tweeted.

The flight carried 178 adults, 1 child and 2 infants. The plane also had 3 crew under training and 1 technician, the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was commanded by Captain Suneja and co-pilot Harvino with six cabin crew members. The 31-year-old captain has 6,000 flight hours and the co-pilot more than 5,000 flight hours, the statement said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates