Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi fire

He wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. At least 17 people were killed in the fire at Arpit Palace Hotel on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in a massive fire incident in a central Delhi hotel early on Tuesday. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire at Karol Bagh in Delhi. I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he tweeted.

He wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. At least 17 people were killed in the fire at Arpit Palace Hotel on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh. At least 17 people, including a child, were killed and 11 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a five-story hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the fire department, the 35 people were rescued from the hotel. Deputy Commissioner of Police M S Randhawa told the media that 17 people were killed in the blaze.

According to the fire department, at least 11 people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. It said 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been doused. Cooling operation in the building is underway, the department said. Fire Officer Vipin Kental said, "The cause of the fire is yet to be investigated. 30 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is over. There was wood panelling on the corridors because of which people could not use the corridors to escape."

