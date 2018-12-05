Narendra Modi: Congress let Kartarpur go to Pakistan due to its scramble for power

national

Modi said the Congress, during its 70 years of rule in the country, could not arrange for people to worship at Kartarpur and he was fortunate that the job of building the Kartarpur corridor fell to his lot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of making the "mistake" of letting Kartarpur Sahib — the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev — go to Pakistan during partition due to its "scramble for power" post-independence.

The party overlooked the sentiments of millions of Sikhs attached with the holy place, he said addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan. Modi said the Congress, during its 70 years of rule in the country, could not arrange for people to worship at Kartarpur and he was fortunate that the job of building the Kartarpur corridor fell to his lot.

"We can understand the lure of power but I am surprised how in such greed balance is lost, what mistakes are made. Such mistakes are being made to this day. When India got its independence, when it was partitioned, such was the hurry to get into the seat of power they could not see that after the partition Muslims wanted a new nation ... and made such mistakes that Kartarpur Sahib, the seat of Guru Nanak Dev's learning and his final resting place, went to Pakistan," he said.

