Narendra Modi: Congress main cause of poverty in India

Accusing the Congress of betraying the people, Modi said the party was the main cause for poverty in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for 'wiping out' the Congress from the country and said if the party remained in any corner of India, poverty will never go.

"Now even the poor people are saying that if the Congress is removed, we will get rid of poverty. If it remains in any corner of the country, poverty will also stay," Modi said during an election rally at Rudrapur in Nainital constituency, as he kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll campaign in the state.

The five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand will go to the polls in the first phase on April 11.

Modi claimed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has secured the country by supplying modern weaponry and equipment to the armed forces, besides launching counter-terrorism strikes at Pakistan's Balakot.

The Congress, on the other hand, was embroiled in scams related to Bofors and VVIP choppers, Modi said and added, the Congress was sweating now with the unearthing of fresh evidences in these scams.

Blaming the Congress for doubting the Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes in Balakot, Modi said their "chowkidar" (watchman) didn't inherit such values of cowardice. "Should I remain quiet despite terrorist threats? Will people forgive those who give anti-national statements just to become a hero in Pakistan," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also asked the Congress why its "blood did not boil" when the country was under siege during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Warning the enemies of India that he will not be scared, Modi said: "The message is loud and clear. We will not be scared, but will stand firm."

Modi also accused the Congress of keeping the issue of Rafale purchase on the back burner for over 10 years because it wanted "kickbacks". "Instead of providing them with modern weapons, the Congress used to file cases against the Army chiefs," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Uttarakhand was moving on the path of development mainly due to his government's policies and cited examples of "fast-paced" development in projects like the Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line, Char Dham all-weather road and Kedarnath reconstruction works.

