Narendra Modi: Congress means nepotism, corruption

Narendra Modi exhorted the people to vote in the election not to seal the fate of any political party but to write the fortune of their children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told people of this north-earstern town of Madhya Pradesh that Congress means "nepotism" and "corruption", and that it kept people of the state in "darkness" during its 55-year rule. "From wherever Congress is voted out of power, it doesn't come back... Please don't let it come back in Madhya Pradesh. Congress means nepotism, casteism, communalism, and corruption. Congress means people may die if they wish," Modi said in his address.



He accused the Congress of obstructing the work of successive Bharatiya Janata Party governments in the state for the last 15 years. "People gave us 15 years, but during 10 years of these, Delhi had a government governed through a remote control, run by madam (Sonia Gandhi), whose ears used to prick at the mention of BJP... 'we won't let him (Chouhan) accomplish anything'.



"For 10 years, Madhya Pradesh government had to fight everyday for their rights.... and they (Congress) put road blocks in our every work for 10 years... In true sense, the Madhya Pradesh government only got a chance to work in the last 4 years (coinciding with the BJP rule at the Centre)," he said.



The Prime Minister exhorted the people to vote in the election not to seal the fate of any political party but to write the fortune of their children.



"This election is not about who wins or who loses. This election is for you to decide what kind of Madhya Pradesh you want to give to your children. This election is not to decide the fate of any political party, but your own," he said.



"Government should be for the poor, for the common man, for the needy. We have tried to come good on these counts," Modi said.

