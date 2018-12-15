Narendra Modi, Congress pay tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel on death anniversary

national

Congress party also remembered Patel and paid tributes to the country's first deputy Prime Minister

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first deputy Prime Minister, on his 68th death anniversary.

Remembering the great Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. His thoughts, rich work and strong effort towards India’s unity inspire generations of Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2018

"Remembering the great Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. His thoughts, rich work and strong effort towards India's unity inspire generations of Indians," Modi tweeted.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel, known as 'Iron Man of India', was the first Home Minister & Deputy Prime Minister of independent India. A stalwart of the Congress Party he valiantly fought the British & worked tirelessly to unite the country. We salute his valour and honour him today. pic.twitter.com/8CuT4XSk9n — Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2018

The Congress party also remembered Patel. It said in a tweet: "Sardar Vallabhai Patel, known as 'Iron Man of India', was the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of independent India.

"A stalwart of the Congress Party he valiantly fought the British & worked tirelessly to unite the country. We salute his valour and honour him today."

Vallabhbhai Patel, known for his contribution in uniting the country through the merger of small princely states, was born on October 31, 1875, and died on December 15, 1950.

