Narendra Modi: Congress supporting Maoists, ruining lives of tribals

Starting his poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, PM Narendra Modi says if the government acts against the ultras, Congress tries to save them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally at Jagdalpur, in Bastar district, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Kickstarting his election campaign in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of sympathising with Maoists and calling them "revolutionary" and ruining the lives of tribals.

"You people must have seen the Urban Maoists, seated in air-conditioned rooms in cities, who look good, are in good company and enjoy status," he told a public rally here ahead of the first phase of the two-phase election in the state on Monday. "But while seated there, through remote control, they ruin the lives of the tribal children here," the Prime Minister said, adding that a bunch of such people were contesting elections this time.

Modi accused the Congress of supporting the Urban Maoists and said, "If the government acts against them, then you (Congress) try to save them." He added that when the Congress comes to Chhattisgarh, "they speak about freeing the state from Maoists". "Should we forgive such people? Those who ruin your life, should we forgive them?" Modi asked the crowd.

Slamming the Congress for describing the Maoist as revolutionary, Modi said, "A cameraman from Doordarshan news was killed here a few days ago. He had come with a camera and not a gun. He came to share your dreams to the world through his camera but the Maoists killed him. They also killed three of our troopers as well. But shamefully the Congress calls them revolutionary," he alleged.

