Narendra Modi: Corruption keeps Congress' Grand Alliance united

Addressing an election rally here in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said the Congress had always favoured corruption and corruption was the 'mahagathbandhan' of the opposition alliance

Alo (Arunachal Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it was corruption that kept the opposition parties united against him.

"Corruption is the Fevicol that binds all of them together," he said, referring to the well-known adhesive.

The Prime Minister described Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a border with China, as "a strong shield" for the country's security.

"Arunachal Pradesh has been a lucky state for the BJP," he said, adding that the party had already won uncontested three Assembly seats: Alo, Yachuli and Dirang.

"People are watching how you strengthen this chowkidar in the 2019 election."

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh will take place simultaneously on April 11.

Modi said that in the last five years he visited the northeast over 30 times.

"You are aware of the past governments. You know how many times the Prime Minister came to northeast and Arunachal Pradesh. This chowkidar has made efforts to connect Delhi to your 'dil' (heart)," he said.

He said that although Arunachal required infrastructure development, a few families believing in dynastic politics only made efforts to empower their personal growth all these years.

"They were not bothered about your 'bhalai' (well-being) but rather concerned about their 'malai' (benefits).

"The Congress has always remained attached to corruption. This is their mahagathbandhan. The Fevicol that binds all of them is corruption.

"These leaders draw their inspiration from their leaders in Delhi who cheat on income tax, claim commission from defence deals. The leaders themselves are on bail now but are accusing this chowkidar.

"Corruption has become their habit, so they don't care about the jawans or youths. Whenever India achieves something, they find a reason to criticize it.

"They speak the languages spoken by terrorists. You have the right to punish these people in a democracy.

"On the one side there is a force out to divide the country and on the other side there is a honest chowkidar who wants to make the country secure," said Modi.

"I have worked with sincerity for five years but I am not the one to stop there. Every day I feel like doing something new. In next five year, I want to do more," he said, while appealing to the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

