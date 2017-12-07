Narendra Modi criticizes Kapil Sibal over Ayodhya case deferment plea

Adds now he understands why Cong kept many issues unresolved, implying, to derive political mileage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday castigated senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute till after the 2019 general elections, and wondered if such an issue should be kept unresolved for political gains and losses.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Dhandhuka. Pic/PTI

"Yesterday, Sibal advocated the cause of the Muslim community. He has the right to do it and we do not have any problem with it. You can present your argument quoting all facts and laws to save Babri Masjid. "But you dare say that the case should not be heard till 2019 elections. You want to stop the hearing of Ram temple (issue) in the name of elections," Modi told a well attended election rally here in Ahmedabad district.

Modi said now he understands why the Congress kept many issues unresolved, without elaborating but implying that it was done to derive political mileage. "Does the Waqf Board fight elections? Are these thoughts of delaying the hearing for elections that of the Waqf Board? The elections in the country are being fought by the Congress party. You want to keep the issue unresolved for political gain and losses in the elections?" Modi asked the Congress. He, however, noted that the Congress has said the views expressed by Sibal, who represents the Sunni Waqf Board in the case in the Supreme Court, were his own.

Rahul not like Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that "unlike Narendrabhai" he was human and could err. The Congress vice president had put out a tweet on Tuesday carrying erroneous percentages to depict a rise in the prices of essential commodities in a graphic and asked the prime minister whether his government was "for the rich".

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that's what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," he tweeted. The figures in the graphic, corrected shortly after the mistakes were pointed out on social media sites, were meant to have shown the differences in the prices of commodities between 2014 and 2017.

