Narendra Modi demolishes opposition's motivated agenda: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely demolished the "motivated agenda" of opposition parties with his comprehensive interview broadcast Tuesday by television channels, the BJP said.

Hitting back at the Congress after the opposition party dubbed the interview as "fixed" and dared Modi to face a press conference, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said it is not surprising that it was "desperately working overtime" to negate the positive message of prime minister's comments.

"It is a comprehensive, detailed and candid interview in which the PM has spoken on a wide range of issues that have been in the media space for some time. This interview completely demolishes the motivated agenda of opposition parties and vested interests that seek to malign the sterling performance of his government," Kohli said.

Kohli's reaction came after the Congress attacked Modi for his interview, broadcast by several TV channels, claiming that it was full of rhetoric and there was neither mention of the ground realities nor any concern for promises made.

