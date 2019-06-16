Narendra Modi: Disruptions not good for Parliament

national

The Prime Minister welcomed the newly elected MPs and expressed hope that fresh zeal and energy would be infused in the functioning of Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told floor leaders of parties in Parliament to keep political differences aside and not to disrupt the functioning of the two Houses.

Addressing the floor leaders ahead of Parliament's Budget session starting on Monday, Modi urged all political parties to work cohesively with the government in running the House smoothly.

Modi urged all leaders to introspect whether MPs were able to fulfil people's aspirations as their representatives.

"We are for the people, we cannot win hearts by disrupting the functioning of Parliament. All parties must keep political differences aside and commit themselves to tirelessly work in the direction of nation's progress."

The Prime Minister said the government was always receptive to the issues raised by political parties and was ready to discuss all matters of national importance on the floor of both the Houses.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that there was a consensus across party lines to ensure a smooth functioning of Parliament without disruptions and deadlocks.

Announcing two initiatives by the Prime Minister, Joshi said Modi had invited Presidents of all political parties with representation in Parliament on June 19 and MPs from both Houses on June 20 to freely interact and exchange views with the government.

"This novel initiative would go a long way in building team spirit among all parliamentarians and in turn would ensure smooth functioning of Parliament in future," Joshi said.

