Narendra Modi, Donald Trump talk over phone, discuss key bilateral issues

national

They exchanged new year greetings and expressed satisfaction at the continued growth of the India-US strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation during which they took positive note of bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, counter terrorism and energy, officials said.

During the conversation, they exchanged new year greetings and expressed satisfaction at the continued growth of the India-US strategic partnership in 2018, they said. They also appreciated developments such as the launch of the new two plus two dialogue mechanism and the first ever trilateral summit of India, US and Japan.

The two leaders also took positive note of the growing bilateral cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism and energy, besides the co-ordination on regional and global issues, the officials said.

During the conversation that took place last evening, Modi and Trump also agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening of India-US relation in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever