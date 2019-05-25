Narendra Modi elected as NDA leader, to stake claim to form govt

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who steered the NDA coalition to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, was on Saturday unanimously elected the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and the NDA Parliament Party to head the new government once again.

He was elected at a combined meeting of the newly elected MPs of BJP and the NDA coalition at the Central Hall of Parliament by 353 MPs by raising their hands amidst shouts of 'Modi, Modi, Modi' and clapping of hands.

BJP president MP Amit Shah, who has himself been elected to Lok Sabha for the first time from Gandhinagar, was proposed the Modi's name as the leader of BJP Parliamentary Party which was seconded by former party President and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, another former President, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"I propose the name of Narendra Modi for the leader of BJP's Parliamentary Party," Shah said moving the resolution.

"With great joy and pleasure I announce that the BJP Parliamentary party has unanimously elected Narendra Modiji as its leader," Shah said.

After his formal election as leader of the BJPPP, Akali Dal veteran Prakash Singh Badal moved a resolution on behalf of NDA as leader of the coalition. His resolution was seconded among others by JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, LJSP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Nagaland Chief Minister Niphiu Rio and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"Today is a historic day, I have great joy with BJP's parliamentary party decision to unanimous decision to appoint Narendra Modiji as its leader. As the leader of SAD which is a long time ally of the BJP, I support this move and congratulate Modiji for the same," Badal said.

Armed with the resolution electing him as NDA PP leader, Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind to stake claim to form the new government.

