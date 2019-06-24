Narendra Modi fever rises in country, get ready for 'Modi mangoes'

national

After Narendra Modi in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar spoke about his love for mangoes, many mango growers have named the fruit after his name

Pic courtesy/PTI

Lucknow: The Mango festival at Lucknow celebrated different varieties of the 'King of Fruits' in a unique way by adding a political twist to the event! With around 700 varieties of mangoes including famous Chausa, Dashhari, Hosnahara, Mallika, Kesar, Tommy Atkins and Langda, the unique 'Modi mango,' which weighs around 450 grams and has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi grabbed attention, thanks to its peculiar name.

After Narendra Modi in a recent interview with actor Akshay Kumar spoke about his love for mangoes, many mango growers have named the fruit after his name. "Just like Modi Ji, 'Modi Mango' has also garnered immense popularity. Like Prime Minister's 56-inch chest, the size of this mango is also very special. That's why it was named Modi Mango. Given its popularity, the name will be documented and patented," stated Upendra Kumar Singh, the General Secretary of the Mango committee.

'Modi Mangoes', Weighing 450 Grams, Feature At Mango Festival In Lucknow https://t.co/O8GwFzGuDF pic.twitter.com/hQiSGdg4KZ — Kumar (@Jaikumar099) June 24, 2019

This festival was inaugurated by Dara Singh Chauhan, the Forest Minister whereas Governor Ram Naik concluded the 2-day festival. It was organised by the state government along with the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing and Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

This is not the first time that the 'King of Fruits' is being celebrated in the country with such zeal and fervour. A similar mango festival took place in the city of Banswara in Rajasthan where around 46 unique varieties of mangoes grown in the region were put on display during the first mango festival.

