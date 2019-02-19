Narendra Modi flags off first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

national

With the inauguration of both cancer hospitals, Varanasi is set to become an important centre for quality treatment and care in Cancer-related ailments

Narendra Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the world's first Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive at Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus in Varanasi.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat at Banaras Hindu University. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister also paid obeisance at the Ravidas temple here.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre of Banaras Hindu University.

The hospital aims to provide affordable cancer care to patients in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand and even neighbouring countries like Nepal. He is also scheduled to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Lehartara.

With the inauguration of both cancer hospitals, Varanasi is set to become an important centre for quality treatment and care in Cancer-related ailments.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever