Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur Metro

national

Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Nagpur for the second metro service in Maharashtra. He said it was a special moment for him

Representational image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the Nagpur Metro through video conference from here. The 13.5-km long Khapri-Sitabuldi section of Nagpur Metro was inaugurated through the digital unveiling of a plaque.



Addressing the gathering, Modi congratulated the people of Nagpur for the second metro service in Maharashtra. He said it was a special moment for him as he had laid the foundation stone for the Nagpur Metro in 2014.



The Metro will provide a better, cost friendly and environment-friendly means of transportation, he added.

