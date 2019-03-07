Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur Metro

Published: Mar 07, 2019, 20:05 IST | IANS

Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Nagpur for the second metro service in Maharashtra. He said it was a special moment for him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the Nagpur Metro through video conference from here. The 13.5-km long Khapri-Sitabuldi section of Nagpur Metro was inaugurated through the digital unveiling of a plaque.

Addressing the gathering, Modi congratulated the people of Nagpur for the second metro service in Maharashtra. He said it was a special moment for him as he had laid the foundation stone for the Nagpur Metro in 2014. 

The Metro will provide a better, cost friendly and environment-friendly means of transportation, he added.

