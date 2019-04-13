Narendra Modi flays HD Kumaraswamy for 'insulting' jawans

national

Terming Kumaraswamy's clarification that his words were misinterpreted a shame, Modi said the Chief Minister cannot escape from what he said at a public meeting while campaigning for his party, as it was on record for anyone to listen in Kannada

Gangavathi (Karnataka): Dubbing the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) a "dynastic" party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for reportedly saying those who don't get a square meal join the army and become jawans.

"It is shocking to know a Chief Minister's thinking is so low to say those who don't get a square meal a day join the Army and not the rich. What else can people expect from such a leader. By using such words, Kumaraswamy has insulted our patriotic soldiers who sacrifice their life to protect the country," said Modi at a huge BJP poll rally in the state's northwest region.

Referring to the state PWD Minister H.D. Revanna's statement that he would retire from politics if Modi got re-elected, and return to power, the Prime Minister said the claim reminded him of what the minister's father and JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda had offered to do 5 years ago.

"Deve Gowda claimed he would take 'sanyas' from politics if I became Prime Minster after the 2014 general elections, But he is not only contesting for the seventh time, but also fielded his two grandsons from Hassan and Mandya seats. The dynastic politics runs deeply in the Gowda clan," said Modi.

Revanna is Gowda's second son and Kumaraswamy his third son. "Can we trust these people or take their words seriously?," asked Modi. Gowda's grandsons Prajwal is Revanna's son and contesting from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, while Nikhil is Kumaraswamy's son, who is in fray from the Mandya parliamentary seat. Kumaraswsamy's wife Anitha is a two-time legislator from Ramanagara assembly segment, about 60km southwest of Bengaluru.

