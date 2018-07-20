Narendra Modi government passes no-trust test comfortably

The no-confidence motion was put to vote after a 12-hour heated debate which saw the government and opposition trade charges and a moment of drama when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after a blistering speech, walked over to hug the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, July 20, 2018. (LSTV GRAB via PTI)/PTI Photo

The Narendra Modi government on Friday passed the no-confidence motion moved by the oppostion with an overwhelming majority with the government getting 325 out of a total 451 votes. Only 126 MPs voted in favour of the motion.

The no-confidence motion was put to vote after a 12-hour heated debate which saw the government and opposition trade charges and a moment of drama when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after a blistering speech, walked over to hug the Prime Minister. The result indicated that parties not formally part of the BJP-led ruling coalition, the NDA, voted in the government's favour.

