Narendra Modi govt has forgotten Lord Ram: Togadia

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government has forgotten Lord Ram, former VHP president Pravin Togadia Wednesday said his supporters will march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 21 to awaken the Centre from its slumber. Togadia, who now heads an organisation called Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, said the Centre has reneged on its promises.

"Our expectation was that that a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya through an act of Parliament, that education will be made affordable and crores of our youth will get jobs. Petrol will become cheaper and farmers will be exempted from repaying their debts," Togadia told reporters here on way to Haldwani to attend a programme of his outfit.

Accusing the Modi government of belying all the expectations, he said it "has forgotten Lord Ram and become the advocate of Muslim women" on the issue of triple talaq. He said the Parishad will take out a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 21 to awaken the Centre from its sleep.

