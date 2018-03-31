Narendra Modi greets nation on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

