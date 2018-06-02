Narendra Modi greets Telangana on Statehood Day

May the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state be fulfilled in the years to come," Modi tweeted



Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day on Saturday. "On their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Telangana. May the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state be fulfilled in the years to come," Modi tweeted.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh. I pray for the good health and prosperity of the people of the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

Telangana is celebrating its fourth year of formation. It became the country's 29th state on June 2, 2014, after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Modi also expressed his wishes for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh. I pray for the good health and prosperity of the people of the state," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

