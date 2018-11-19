Narendra Modi hails speed of toilet construction in India in last 4 years

national

Modi said the drive for a cleaner India and ensuring better sanitation facilities is, in fact, a people's movement

Narendra Modi

India is proud of the remarkable speed with which sanitation coverage has increased in the last four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday and reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing sanitation facilities. He said the drive for a cleaner India and ensuring better sanitation facilities is in fact a people's movement.

The movement for a cleaner India and ensuring better sanitation facilities is a people’s movement.



It is the 130 crore Indians, particularly women and youngsters who have taken the lead in this movement.



I congratulate all those working to fulfil the dream of a Swachh Bharat. https://t.co/2a6wzwzV44 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2018

On World Toilet Day, Modi took to Twitter to thank women and youth for taking the lead in the sanitation drive. "Today, on World Toilet Day, we reiterate our commitment towards enhancing cleanliness and sanitation facilities across the nation. We in India take pride at the remarkable speed with which sanitation cover has increased in the last four years," he wrote.



He said it is the 130 crore Indians, particularly women and youths, who have taken the lead in the movement. "I congratulate all those working to fulfil the dream of a Swachh Bharat," he said.

World Toilet Day, celebrated on November 19, is about taking action to ensure that everyone has a safe toilet by 2030. This is part of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 6 relating to sanitation and water.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever