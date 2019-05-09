Narendra Modi has nothing to say on govt work so harping on past: Rahul Gandhi

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing to say on his government's performance and hence keeps talking about what happened in the past, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi also said it is now time to bid goodbye to Modi and the ruling BJP. The Congress chief's comments follow Modi's constant criticism of the Gandhis during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll

campaign.

"He (Modi) cannot talk about (the promises made about) employment, farmers, Rs 15 lakh (to be deposited in the bank account of each Indian) and achche din (good days). He can only talk about the past," Gandhi said. "Modi ji, India chose you as prime minister five years ago. India does not want to understand from you what others did but it wants to know what you did and will do," Gandhi said.

He reiterated that Modi ensured industrialist Anil Ambani got a contract worth Rs 30,000 crore in the Rafale jet purchase deal and termed the same as a scam. Modi feels he alone runs the country, Gandhi said. The truth is that it is the people who do so, he added. Modi should understand that it is not a single person that runs the show, but the people of the nation, Gandhi said.

In the last five years, Modi got confused and started thinking that he is running the country and the nation doesn't

need farmers, he said. Modi once told a leader that if Indian farmers are unable to produce wheat or sugar (sugarcane), these items could be imported from another country, Gandhi said.

On unemployment, Gandhi said it is highest in the country in the last 45 years. Gandhi also talked about his party's proposed Nyay minimum income guarantee scheme that envisages giving Rs 72,000 per year to five crore poor families of the country if the Congress is voted to power.

He also promised that the Congress would fill 22 lakh vacant posts in government services within a year of coming to power.

