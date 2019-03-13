Narendra Modi has one appeal for Rahul Gandhi, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan

national

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 throughout the country.

Pic/Instagram

As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets to a wide range of people including opposition, sportsmen, journalists and film fraternity urging them to encourage more people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

He used witty captions to appeal to each one of them. He tagged filmstars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and used two popular catchphrases from their films and wrote, "Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you."

My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09,



Many youngsters admire you.



It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

He first tagged his opponents, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin and asked them "to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric."

I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

He also went on to tag Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. He urged them "to work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India."

I call upon KCR Garu, @Naveen_Odisha, @hd_kumaraswamy, @ncbn and @ysjagan to work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

He tweeted the legendary singers, Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman and wrote, "A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard."

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note!



I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections.



A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

He used popular dialogues from films for the film fraternity. Tweeting Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmannk in one tweet, he wrote, "The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye."

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk,



The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance.



Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections.



As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections.



Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and AR Rahman replied to him.

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters :) ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters :) ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates