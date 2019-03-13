Narendra Modi has one appeal for Rahul Gandhi, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan

Updated: Mar 13, 2019, 14:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19 throughout the country.

As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets to a wide range of people including opposition, sportsmen, journalists and film fraternity urging them to encourage more people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

He used witty captions to appeal to each one of them. He tagged filmstars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and used two popular catchphrases from their films and wrote, "Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you."

He first tagged his opponents, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and MK Stalin and asked them "to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric."

He also went on to tag Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. He urged them "to work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India."

He tweeted the legendary singers, Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman and wrote, "A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard."

He used popular dialogues from films for the film fraternity. Tweeting Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmannk in one tweet, he wrote, "The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye."

Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and AR Rahman replied to him. 

