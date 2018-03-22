Narendra Modi highlights importance of 'Jal Shakti' on World Water Day

World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 to remind people about conserving water -- one of the most important elements that sustains life on the planet



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the importance of 'Jal Shakti' on the occasion of the World Water Day saying when people conserve water cities, villages and farmers benefit "tremendously".

"World Water Day is an occasion to highlight the importance of Jal Shakti (water power) and reaffirm our commitment towards water conservation.

"When water is conserved, our cities, villages and hardworking farmers benefit tremendously," Modi tweeted.

