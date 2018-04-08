Narendra Modi holds talks with Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli

After the talks, PM Modi said India will always stand by Nepal in its quest for all-round growth



KP Sharma and Narendra Modi

In a new outreach effort with Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart, Prime Minister Kp Sharma Oli. The two countries agreed to engage more in key areas of defence and security, connectivity, trade and agriculture.

After the talks, PM Modi said India will always stand by Nepal in its quest for all-round growth, asserting that deeper cooperation between the neighbours will strengthen democracy in Nepal. Oli said his government wants to build a strong edifice of "trust-based" relationship between the two nations.

