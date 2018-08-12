Narendra Modi: Hope Pakistan works for terror-free region

national

Modi has congratulated cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) victory in this year's general elections

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed the hope that Pakistan will work for a South Asia free of terrorism.

"We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence," Modi said in an interview to the Times of India published on Sunday. Modi said good neighbourly relations to promote peace and prosperity in the region were vital for New Delhi's Neighbourhood First policy. "For this, we have taken several well-known initiatives from the beginning of our term."

