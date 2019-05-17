Narendra Modi: I can't forgive Pragya for Godse 'deshbhakt' remark

national

Narendra Modi spoke to a TV channel during his last rally in Khargone just before the last phase of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls that her comments were detrimental to society

Narendra Modi. Pic/ PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will not forgive BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for his insults at Mahatma Gandhi after he called the latter's assassin Nathuram Godse a true patriot. Narendra Modi spoke to a TV channel during his last rally in Khargone just before the last phase of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls that her comments were detrimental to society.

"Whatever has been said about Mahatma Gandhi or Nathuram Godse, these statements are very bad and worth contempt. In a cultured society, this type of language is not permissible. This type of thinking will not do. "Therefore, those who are doing this have to think a hundred times. Though she has apologised, I won't be able to pardon her with my heart," Narendra Modi said.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP president Amit Shah said that remarks made on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin by three BJP leaders - Thakur, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde and Karnataka MP Nalin Kumar Kateel - were not keeping up with the party's ideologies.

Amit Shah further said that the party's disciplinary committee has asked them for an explanation in the next 10 days. During a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh Thursday, Thakur had said, Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hai, aur rahenge unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot and those who call him a terrorist should look within, they will get a reply in this election).

She was responding to a comment made by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who said Godse was the first Hindu extremist in independent India. The Malegaon blast accused later apologised for her statement.

In another development Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur controversy involving Nathuram Godse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will never forgive Sadhvi for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

