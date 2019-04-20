Narendra Modi: I had erred in judging Mamata Banerjee earlier

national

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Buniyadpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had earlier erred in judging Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as he used to consider her an embodiment of simplicity who wanted to free the people of West Bengal from the rule of the Leftists, but realised his mistake once he got to know of her misdeeds after ascending to the high office.

Addressing an election meeting in this town in South Dinajpur district, Modi said the people had reposed a lot of faith in 'Mamata didi', who had hoodwinked the "Ma, Mati and Manush" (mother, soil and people -- Banerjee' pet slogan) of the state.

"It is not that you have alone made the mistake. I have also equally erred. When I used to see her on television, and meet her from time to time, I used to think she is the true embodiment of simplicity, hardworking, well-meaning, and genuinely interested in Bengal's development.

"I also used to think she wants to free the people from the rule of the Leftists. However, after I became the Prime Minister and saw her activities, my eyes opened," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said when a person like him could make such an error of judgement, it was quite natural that the common people also would.

"But now, I have understood her true colours, and even the children of Bengal have understood the same," he said.

Referring to the Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams, and the Narada sting video, Modi said the hard earned money of the poor was looted. "And then, didi made the scamsters MPs and ministers. That's not all, she sat on a dharna (sit-in protest) for the scamsters."

In February, Banerjee had held a sit-in at the city hub protesting against the Central Bureau of Investigation's efforts to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

"By your blessings, your 'chowkidar' will take account of every paisa looted from the poor people. Now whatever forces these people use, they can't stall justice," he said.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing the meeting in support of the BJP's candidate from Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency Sukanta Majumdar, said there was talk in the whole country that "something big" was happening in Bengal.

He said the huge attendance at his meeting was an indication of the wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"People of West Bengal have taken a decision. Speed-breaker didi will come to know after May 23 (the day of the vote count) the outcome of committing atrocities on the people, looting their money and stalling development."

Apparently referring to the protest on Thursday during the second phase of polling by people in an area in Chopra in North Dinajpur district, who had put up a roadblock and refused to cast their vote unless the central forces were deployed at their booth, Modi said "these common people, our sisters, taught a lesson to the TMC goons. Despite the threats (from the miscreants), farmers, workers, traders, mothers and sisters, youths "everybody went to vote".

The protesters had finally exercised their franchise after the central forces were called in.

Modi said the reports of the first two phases of polling in the state - on April 11 and April 18 involving five of the 42 constituencies in the state - "have put the brakes on our speed- breaker didi's sleep".

