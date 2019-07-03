Narendra Modi: I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion

national

Khimchandbhai had decided that he would undertake the over 1000-km cycle journey if the BJP wins over 300 seats in the elections

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a BJP supporter on Wednesday who cycled from Gujarat's Amreli district to New Delhi to celebrate the party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha election. Khimchandbhai had decided that he would undertake the over 1000-km cycle journey if BJP wins over 300 seats in the elections. The party won 303.

Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat.



Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers.



I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion. pic.twitter.com/jtfDggCsHv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2019

Describing Khimchandbhai, whose journey took over two weeks, as an "exceptional" person, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply impressed by his humility". "Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat. Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers," Narendra Modi tweeted. "I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion." Narendra Modi served as the chief minister of Gujarat before he was elected as prime minister in 2014.

