Narendra Modi inaugurates Gandhi Museum at a community event in Houston

US President Donald Trump embraces Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy,Modi! event in Houston. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) inaugurated Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet, about the prime minister’s involvement with the project and how it will help in propogating Mahatma Gandhi’s thought among the youth.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, also inaugurated the Gujarati Samaj Houston Event Centre along with Shri Siddhi Vinayak Temple here.

The inaugurations were initiated during a community function at the NRG stadium after the Prime Minister, with President Donald Trump on his side, addressed the 50,000 Indian-Americans and Hindu Indians at the gala event of 'Howdy, Modi!' earlier today.

