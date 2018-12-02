Narendra Modi: India will host G20 Summit in 2022

national

At the closing ceremony of the two-day G20 Summit held here, the Prime Minister had requested Italy to host the G20 annual summit in 2021 and let India host the international forum in 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will host the G20 Summit in 2022, the year the country will celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

"In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest-growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality," he tweeted on Saturday.

Italy and other countries accepted Modi's request, he said.

Earlier, India was to host the summit in 2021 and Italy in 2022.

