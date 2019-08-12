Narendra Modi invites people to watch him in 'Man Vs Wild' tonight

national

'Man Vs Wild' With Bear Grylls and PM Modi premieres simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased in as many as 180 countries

Narendra Modi during one of his interviews. Pic/ ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of the telecast of the latest episode of 'Man Vs Wild' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join adventurer Bear Grylls, Modi stated on Monday there could not be a better way to highlight environmental conservation and climate change. "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change... Do join at 9 PM tonight!," he tweeted. The tweet was a response to a post shared by programme's host Bear Grylls who asked people to watch the show featuring Narendra Modi for 'Man Vs Wild' on Discovery channel. "Together let's do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show!," the show host wrote.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

According to a statement from the channel, the special episode shot in the Jim Corbett National Park will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation. 'Man Vs Wild' With Bear Grylls and PM Modi premieres simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased in as many as 180 countries. Last month, Bear Grylls had stated that it will be an opportunity for people across the world to see the unknown side of the Indian prime minister.

"India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation," Narendra Modi tweeted responding to the post. The 45-second-long clip teases the episode as an "epic adventure of a lifetime" and the one that unites "an ace adventurer" with "the leader of the world's largest democracy". As they explore the wild lands of Jim Corbett, Bear Grylls presents Narendra Modi with a makeshift spear and promises to keep the "most important man in India" safe.

With inputs from PTI

