Narendra Modi is like the 'Big Boss' who likes to spy on Indians: Congress

The Congress on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi government for infringing upon people's privacy, calling it a "data leak government" while taking down its ‘WithINC mobile app and emphasising that there was no breach of data through it. Accusing the Prime Minister of misuing his position by spying on Indians, and calling him 'Big Boss', the party said the NaMo App, run by the BJP is sharing data of millions of users with American companies.

"Not only people's money, but people's privacy is also in question. Modi Government mocks and flouts the right to privacy with brazen impunity," said Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi, while terming allegations of Congress collecting data through its app were the "half truth".

"As is usual with the BJP, they did not tell you that the ‘WithINC' app had only 15,000 downloads. It had become defunct because our people do not like the ‘missed call' membership. Congressmen believe in physical or offline membership. In contrast the Narendra Modi app has had 50 lakh downloads," he said.

"While the Prime Minister's Office, PMO India App, asks users to voluntarily part with their identity on 14 data points, the NaMo App asks for a sweeping access to 22 data points.

"The NaMo App records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. Modiji is like the ‘Big Boss' who brazenness likes to spy on Indians," he said, adding that IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who holds daily press conferences on the issue of data security and democracy has much to answer on the unscrupulous means of Narendra Modi's personal app.

"Why does Modi, in his own book ‘Exam Warriors' urges to download the NaMo App. Is Modi now planning to snoop in on minors? "Modi is misusing the PM's position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by government," he added.

The party also said if as PM he wants to use technology to communicate with India, there is no problem in that, but he should use the official PMO app.

Claming neither people's money, nor Aadhaar details or personal details of people are secure under Modi government, Singhvi said: "No wonder this government fought against making right to privacy as a fundamental right and did nothing when our banks were looted by fraudsters." Earlier, the Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said that the ‘WithINC' was only a membership app and had not been in use since the party moved membership to www.inc.in from November 16, 2017 and there has been no breach of data from it.

