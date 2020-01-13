Narendra Modi is more of a name-changer than game-changer, says Opposition

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rechristened Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, drawing criticism from the Opposition camp, which said he was more of a "name-changer" than a "game-changer". Modi, while addressing the 150th anniversary programme of KoPT, invoked Mookerjee and BR Ambedkar. "I announce that the Kolkata Port Trust will now be known as Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He was the father of industrialisation in India, a man who made sacrifices for one nation and one Constitution," Modi said, while addressing the ceremony at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Hinting at a change of guard in the 2021 Assembly polls, he said the West Bengal government was not implementing central schemes as it did not help "syndicates" (cartels), but people in this state would not have to miss out on the benefits for long.

Go back Modi, say Congress activists

A group of Congressmen shouted "go back Modi" and showed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was entering the Netaji Indoor Stadium for the inaugural function of the sesquicentenary celebration of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever