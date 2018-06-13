Narendra Modi is scared, says Rahul Gandhi

At meet in Goregaon, Cong president calls for efforts to topple government; calls workers 'real generals' of party

Rahul Gandhi addresses the media outside the Bhiwandi court on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Calling the BJP a 'big liar', Congress president Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to nail the ruling party's lies and expose its corruption to ensure a change of government next year. He said the prime minister, too, seemed to have realised that lies would not work any longer. "Have you noticed a fear and sadness in the PM's speeches? This was never seen in the past. See the PM's face, listen to his speeches carefully and you will find trepidation," he said, while addressing a rally of booth workers in Goregaon on Tuesday.

"Do you find any fear in my voice? No, right, because I'm a soldier of truth. Our PM thinks that the country will run only on his speeches. But, in the end, we will have to give jobs to youth, resolve the farmers' crisis," he said.

All speech, no action

Gandhi said he would never claim that only speeches would do the country any good. "If I say so, then, it would be detrimental to the country's development. The country will suffer, though I benefit temporarily by winning your votes. Let's understand that we in the Congress speak the truth," he said.

He said Modi had promised to be a chowkidar [watchman] of the country, but the reality was something else. "Yes, the PM did turn out to be a chowkidar but not of the entire country, only of some rich people."

Mocking the PM's 'Make in India' mission, Gandhi said the people who gave their sweat and blood, say a person in Dharavi or a youth or a farmer, would definitely compete with China if given some strength and financial stability. "President Obama once said the future belonged to India and China. In China, 50,000 jobs are given in 24 hours, and our government creates just 450 jobs in the same period. The PM had promised two crore jobs in his pre-election speeches."

'Will protect Cong workers'

Gandhi made it clear that the Congress he envisaged was of the workers and not of leaders. He assured the workers that he would protect them and distribute poll tickets only after taking them into confidence. "Project Shakti will ensure this [Gandhi can call any party worker to seek his/her feedback]. I will listen to your voice because you fight the BJP's lies on the street and you face violence [lathis]. If they spread hatred, you cure it with your love. If they set things on fire, you become water to douse it," he said.

"But, you have to talk to the people and tell them what this BJP government is all about. Only the Congress can beat the BJP on its ideology. A senior opposition leader, who had been fighting the Congress for 50 years, told me this," he said, clarifying that it wasn't BJP veteran L K Advani.

'Speak up, media'

To prove his observation that the BJP has kept everything under its control, he said even the media was scared. "Are bhai aap toh kucch boliye [at least you speak up]. I know how your owners and you are kept under pressure. But, I think these people too will start speaking six months from now, and I expect them to change their stand completely three months before next year's elections. And, that should add to a collective strength that could topple the BJP government," he said.