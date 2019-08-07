Narendra Modi, JP Nadda pay last tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence
Sushma Swaraj passed away last night at around 10:50 pm. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manmohan Singh, ministers paid tributes at her residence today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP Working President JP Nadda paid homage to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in Delhi.
Narendra Modi, who condoled the sad demise of Swaraj in a series of tweets got emotional while paying his tributes. He called her a prolific orator and said that she had set high standards for every post she handled in the ministry.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019
She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to.
"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," he said in another tweet.
An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019
BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that Swaraj's last tweet tells how involved she was in the serving of the country in an emotional way.
"Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way," he said.
The 67-year-old reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. While the doctors tried to revive her for 70-80 minutes, it was all in vain. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
(with inputs from ANI)
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Sushma Swaraj also known as Chinku Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952 at Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. Her maiden surname was Sharma. Her father Hardev Sharma was a prominent member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sushma Swaraj's mother's name was Laxmi Devi. Sushma Swaraj's parents hailed from Lahore
Sushma Swaraj studied at Sanatan Dharma College in Ambala Cantonment. She got her bachelor's degree with majors in Sanskrit and Political Science. Later, Sushma Swaraj studied law at Punjab University in Chandigarh. Sushma Swaraj was declared best cadet of NCC for three consecutive years at SD College, Ambala Cantonment
Sushma Swaraj was a brilliant orator since her younger days. She won the best Hindi Speaker award for three consecutive years in a state-level competition held by the Language Department of Haryana
In 1973, at the age of 21, Sushma Swaraj started her practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India. She was a lawyer by profession. Her alma mater Punjab University honoured her with the degree of Doctor of Laws
Sushma Swaraj entered politics in 1970s with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that is All Indian Student Council, the right-wing students organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)
Sushma Swaraj married Swaraj Kaushal, fellow advocate at the Supreme Court of India during the Emergency period, on July 13, 1975. Apparently, the Emergency movement brought the couple together. After the Emergency, Sushma Swaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party
In picture: Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal on their wedding day
Sushma Swaraj leaves behind her husband, Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal served as a Member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj is an alumnus of The University of Oxford and a Barrister at Law
In picture: Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal during 'Karwa Chauth'
Sushma Swaraj and her husband Swaraj Kaushal were credited as the 'Most Distinguished Couple' by Limca Book of Records for their achievements and distinction at a young age
Sushma Swaraj became a member of the Haryana State Legislative Assembly and a Cabinet Minister in Haryana at the age of 25 in 1977. Steeped in party ideology, Swaraj was sharp with her political punches. She became the country's youngest Cabinet minister in Haryana government when she was only 25.
Sushma Swaraj became the President of Janata Party in Haryana in 1979 when she was 27. She was elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly
In picture: Sushma Swaraj with Narendra Modi
Sushma Swaraj served as Cabinet Minister in Haryana for Labour & Employment, Housing, Education. She also held positions like Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Telecommunication, Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs in the Union Cabinet and Minister for External Affairs in the Union Cabinet
In picture: Sushma Swaraj with her 'rakhi brother' M Venkaiah Naidu
Did you know that Sushma Swaraj was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi? She served for 52 days from October 13, 1998, to December 3, 1998, to spearhead the BJP's challenge in the assembly polls. After BJP lost the polls, she returned to national politics.
In picture: Sushma Swaraj with Atal Behari Vajpayee
As a Minister of External Affairs in the first Narendra Modi-led government, Sushma Swaraj built a reputation for being available on social media to help out those who reached out to her
In picture: Sushma Swaraj has a hearty laugh with Congress leader Murli Deora while his son Milind Deora and Priya Dutt are seen in the background
Sushma Swaraj was Indian Parliament's first and only female MP to receive the 'Outstanding Parliamentarian Award' for her contribution to Indian politics
As a member of BJP, Sushma Swaraj grew in the party ranks and became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1990. She had friends across the political spectrum and was held in high regard by leaders of all parties
In picture: Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari (in the background)
On August 6, 2019, former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 67. The senior BJP leader was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where she later breathed her last.
In pic: Mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Amitabh Bachchan mourn Sushma Swaraj's demise