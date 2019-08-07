Narendra Modi, JP Nadda pay last tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence

national

Sushma Swaraj passed away last night at around 10:50 pm. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manmohan Singh, ministers paid tributes at her residence today

Narendra Modi pays homage to Sushma Swaraj at her residence. Pic/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP Working President JP Nadda paid homage to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in Delhi.

Narendra Modi, who condoled the sad demise of Swaraj in a series of tweets got emotional while paying his tributes. He called her a prolific orator and said that she had set high standards for every post she handled in the ministry.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," he said in another tweet.

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that Swaraj's last tweet tells how involved she was in the serving of the country in an emotional way.

"Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way," he said.

The 67-year-old reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. While the doctors tried to revive her for 70-80 minutes, it was all in vain. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies