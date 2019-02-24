Narendra Modi launches PM-KISAN scheme in Gorakhpur

national

Under this programme, Rs 6,000 will be paid to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land of up to two hectares per year in three instalments

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rolled out the ambitious PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi), a cash-transfer scheme, here in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Centre had announced the PM-KISAN scheme in the 2019-20 Interim Budget. Under this programme, Rs 6,000 will be paid to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land of up to two hectares per year in three installments.

Officials said the funds will be electronically transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

