Narendra Modi: Mahagatbadhan is manifestation of dynasty politics

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday termed opposition efforts to forge a 'grand alliance' as a "manifestation of dynasty politics," saying the fake unity was nothing but an election gimmick. Interacting with BJP booth workers from Bulandshahr, Kota, Korba, Sikar and Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies through video conferencing, the Prime Minister took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying he was like a "lie machine" whom people donot trust.

Responding to a question on 'Mahagathbadhan', Prime Minister said: "There is no need to panic or worry about their false propaganda. Mahagathbadhan is a manifestation of dynasty politics. This fake unity is an election gimmick and opposition parties do not have any agenda to match the aspirations of the 21st century India." He said the people who lie are not accepted by the society.

"People hate those who talk about negative politics, those who see bad things in goodness of the country, those who abuse and insult the Army. We have to move forward on the belief of our deeds," he said. The Prime Minister said the BJP was worried about country's destiny while the opposition parties were worried to save their dynasty.

"The public has to be reminded about the situation in the past. There was dynasty and family rule. We are the people who have come to change the future of the country, but they are concerned about dynasty. Their concern is for their children. They think that if the BJP ruled the country for five or ten more years, what would happen to some 200 and 500 families, who had been at the centre of power for 70 years. They have gathered to save the dynasty. They do not care for the poor," Modi said.

In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that there are some people who make speeches and give eight kinds of data from the morning to the evening. "No one trusts them. They think that by telling lies, they can succeed. That time is gone. They do not know that people have found various ways to get information," he said.

"Some leaders are like a lie machine. Whenever they open their mouth, it starts lying like AK 47 shots," he added exhorting the party workers to expose the lies of the opposition.

Rahul Gandhi has been continuously attacking the Modi government over the Rafale fighter jet deal and has been alleging corruption. The BJP has been countering him by branding his accusations as lies. The Prime Minister asked the party functionaries to believe in the wisdom of people and said people can see the difference between development ushered in by BJP governments and the sensationalist agenda of the opposition.

While interacting with workers of Chhattisgarh, Modi appreciated the achievements of Chief Minister Raman Singh calling him an excellent leader and silent performer. Calling booth-level workers as the foundation of the party, he urged them to provide correct information to the people about government initiatives and achievements.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the last four years, the Prime Minister spoke about the latest improvement in 'Ease of Doing Business', quality infrastructure built throughout the country and educational reforms. He also mentioned about the historic decisions undertaken by the government to support the micro and small scale sector.

