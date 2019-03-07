Narendra Modi: Mahamilavat government will deliver half results

national

Narendra Modi also slammed Opposition parties' efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance as "politics of selfishness" and said they were guided solely by the agenda of "Modi hataao".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of Karnataka on Wednesday to elect a full-majority government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stressing that a "mahamilavat" (highly adulterated) dispensation would deliver half results.

He also slammed Opposition parties' efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance as "politics of selfishness" and said they were guided solely by the agenda of "Modi hataao". Reminding people that the country got a full-majority government in Delhi after 30 years, he said, "If it [the government] were half and incomplete, it would have performed half and incomplete. This [government] is complete, it completes its works". "This is why Modi has become a reason for worry to them. Day and night, they indulge in one job — 'Modi hataao'," he said.

At a public rally in the bastion of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Modi spoke about India's dum [guts] today, apparently referring to the IAF strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan. "It was not because of Modi but because of the (resolve of) 125 crore people," the prime minister said. He said that while he was working to stamp out terrorism, poverty and corruption, Opposition parties were coming together to remove him.

Congress rebel MLA joins BJP

Congress rebel MLA Umesh Jadhav joined the BJP at a rally here on Wednesday, two days after he quit the Karnataka Assembly membership, and is tipped to take on Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

