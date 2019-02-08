Narendra Modi: Mamata Banerjee government defamed bengal, left people helpless

national

Narendra Modi

Churabhandar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming it had defamed the soil of West Bengal and rendered its people helpless. Addressing a well-attended BJP rally here in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, Modi said it was an "extortionist syndicate" and not 'Didi', as Banerjee is fondly called, that was running the state.

"Those who got power in Bengal in the name of 'Maa, Maati, Manush' after unseating the Left have also adopted the culture of violence. They have defamed the soil of Bengal and rendered its people helpless," Modi said attacking TMC government.



Assailing Banerjee for the sit-in she staged against the attempted questioning of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam case, the prime minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people.

"This chowkidar will spare neither the perpetrators of chit fund scams nor those protecting them," he asserted.

