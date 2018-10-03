Narendra Modi, Mamata, Patnaik and others wish Justice Ranjan Gogoi on his appointment as CJI

national

Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the 46th Chief Justice of the country

Shri Justice Ranjan Gogoi being sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Pic/Twitter President of India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated Justice Ranjan Gogoi who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India earlier in the day.

My humble congratulations and best wishes to the 46th Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on assuming office. We are all very proud of you — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 3, 2018

Justice Gogoi succeeds Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who demitted office on October 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Justice Ranjan Gogoi on taking over as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, saying his experience and wisdom would benefit the country.

I congratulate Justice Ranjan Gogoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. His experience, wisdom, insight and legal knowledge will benefit the country greatly. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure. pic.twitter.com/UGT3SIjEms — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Justice Gogoi, 63, in the morning. He will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and will retire on November 17, 2019. President Kovind appointed Justice Gogoi as the 46th Chief Justice of the country.

Shri Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/Syx2lgwNOL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 3, 2018

The 63-year-old, who hails from Assam, will be the first Chief Justice from the North Eastern region of the country. He has also been heading a bench in the apex court that is monitoring the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his home state Assam.

Congratulate Justice #RanjanGogoi on swearing in as the 46th #ChiefJustice of India. His scholarship and vast repertoire of experience will benefit India immensely. Wishing him the very best for a fulfilling tenure. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 3, 2018

