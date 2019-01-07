Narendra Modi: Media persons work very hard, understand them, make friends

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praises on media persons while addressing BJP party workers through video conferencing and advised them to `try and understand the media and make friends with them.

Interacting with booth-level workers of Narasaraopet, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool constituencies, the Prime Minister said: Can I tell you a reality? In India, everyone complains about the media.

There are people whose lives appear every day on the front page and on the prime time, still these people complaining about the media. If someone is not getting coverage, he would naturally complain against the media, he said.

The simple thing to do is to try and understand the media. Media is not a single unique entity. There are different aspects in media. There are camper persons. There are desk teams. There are reporters and then there are the businessman owners, added Prime Minister Modi.

The ordinary camera-person and reporter are as sensitive and passionate about the issues of our nation and society like a political worker, like us. And they also work very, very hard, he said.

The Prime Minister advised his party workers to develop friendly relations with foot shoulders of the media.

During elections, they run around so much in heat, dust and harsh weather. You as BJP workers have to make friends with the foot shoulders of media. Talk to them, even beyond the press meets you do this. Also, remember to always raise peoples issue. Our photos may not come into press but the issues must be highlighted, added Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled his old days of working in the organisation. You must also be up-to-date with your facts. Your question has taken me back to my days when I was working in the party organisation. That time I also had to deal with media and what I shared with you is also based on my own experience, he said.

In 2001, we had lost a big leader Madhav Rao Scindia. That time the nation was mourning his death but I was also sad because I lost two of my friends, who were journalists. Never be de-motivated and build with good relations with media, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modis remarks come days after a female camera person was heckled while covering a protest in the wake of the entry of two women in Sabarimala shrine of Kerala.

