Narendra Modi meets Queen of Netherlands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Queen Maxima of Netherlands at a meeting, in New Delhi on Monday, May 28, 2018. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Queen Maxima of The Netherlands who is visiting India in her capacity as UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

"Prime Minister Modi and Queen Maxima discussed the various initiatives taken in the last few years by the government of India for enhancing financial inclusion in India, such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"Queen Maxima appreciated the progress achieved by these initiatives," it said, adding that the two leaders discussed global development finance.

"Queen Maxima appreciated India's efforts in this direction, through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scheme and provision of concessional Lines of Credit for development projects abroad, based on the host government's requirements and priorities," it said.

