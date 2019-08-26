Narendra Modi meets UN Secretary-General at G7 in France
Narendra Modi met Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the sidelines of the G7 summit hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday
France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Sunday hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz and had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects. The Prime Minister's Office announced took to social media platform, Twitter and announced the news in apost which read, "PM @narendramodi met @UN Secretary General Mr. @antonioguterres on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. The two leaders had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects."
PM @narendramodi met @UN Secretary General Mr. @antonioguterres on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. The two leaders had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects. pic.twitter.com/JuGsftQKRT— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
The Prime Minister reached Biarritz in France, where he will take part in G-7 Summit.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
In addition to the multilateral components of the Summit, he would also be meeting world leaders in separate bilateral interactions. pic.twitter.com/LoZjUBBZFW
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the climate, environment, oceans, and digital transformation at the G7 summit besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz.
According to the news agency, ANI, The G7 summit holds significance from India's perspective particularly for the fact that the Kashmir issue is expected to come up during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the leaders of the member countries, particularly Donald Trump, the US President. The same was conveyed by a senior official recently from the Trump administration. India is not a member country of the G-7 and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France.
