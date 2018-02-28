Narendra Modi mourns Kanchi Shankaracharya's death

Saraswathi passed away at a private hospital in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. He was 82. He was ailing for some time and was admitted to the hospital early on Wednesday

File Picture

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the death of Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

Saraswathi passed away at a private hospital in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. He was 82. He was ailing for some time and was admitted to the hospital early on Wednesday.

Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the passing away of the pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

"He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," Modi tweeted along with his pictures with the pontiff.

He said that Saraswathi was at the forefront of "innumerable community service initiatives".

"He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden," Modi said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever