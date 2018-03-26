Narendra Modi: MSP will ensure fair price for farmer's produce

Interacting with the nation through the 42nd episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', he said adequate technical support is being provided to the farmers



Acknowledging the importance of farmers for the economy, PM Narendra Modi said the new Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced in the Union Budget 2018, will ensure farmers get a fair price for their produce. Interacting with the nation through the 42nd episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', he said adequate technical support is being provided to the farmers.

"To ensure adequate return to farmers, a major decision was made in this year's budget. It was decided to give 1.5 the input costs as MSP for the scheduled crop. The MSP will ensure farmers get a fair price," Modi said.

