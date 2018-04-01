Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik greet people of Odisha on 'Utkala Dibasa'

Apr 01, 2018, 14:46 IST | PTI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people of the state on the day besides remembering the great men who had played a key role in formation of Odisha as a separate state on this day in 1936

Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted people of the state on the occasion of 'Utkala Dibasa'. "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa," the prime minister said in a twitter post.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people of the state on the day besides remembering the great men who had played a key role in formation of Odisha as a separate state on this day in 1936.

"Our aim is to transform Odisha into the best state in the country by ensuring all round development of the people," Patnaik tweeted. Odia language, culture and heritage would also be spread across the world, he said. Odisha became a separate state on April 1, 1936, on linguistic basis.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a sand sculpture on the Puri beach to wish people of the state on the occasion. Meanwhile, a host of programmes and functions were organised by the government and other organisations across the state to mark the occasion.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

narendra modinaveen patnaikodisha
Go to top