Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik greet people of Odisha on 'Utkala Dibasa'

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people of the state on the day besides remembering the great men who had played a key role in formation of Odisha as a separate state on this day in 1936

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted people of the state on the occasion of 'Utkala Dibasa'. "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa," the prime minister said in a twitter post.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people of the state on the day besides remembering the great men who had played a key role in formation of Odisha as a separate state on this day in 1936.

"Our aim is to transform Odisha into the best state in the country by ensuring all round development of the people," Patnaik tweeted. Odia language, culture and heritage would also be spread across the world, he said. Odisha became a separate state on April 1, 1936, on linguistic basis.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a sand sculpture on the Puri beach to wish people of the state on the occasion. Meanwhile, a host of programmes and functions were organised by the government and other organisations across the state to mark the occasion.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates